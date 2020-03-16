Adafruit LPS25 Pressure Sensor now available $5.95



Makers and developers searching for a small pressure sensor may be interested to know that Adafruit has announced the availability of its new Adafruit LPS25 Pressure Sensor priced at just $5.95. The LPS25 has a wide measurement range of 260-1260 hPa with 24-bit pressure data measurements that can be read up to 25 times a second (Hz).

“We live on a planet with an atmosphere, a big ocean of gaseous air that keeps everything alive – and that atmosphere is constantly bouncing off of us, exerting air pressure on everything around us. But, how much air is in the atmosphere, bearing down on us? This absolute pressure sensor, ST LPS25HB can quickly and easily measure this air pressure, useful when you want to know about the weather (are we in a low pressure or high pressure system?) or to determine altitude, as the air thins out the higher we get above sea level. For example, at sea level, the official pressure level is 1013.25 hPa. You can use this sensor to measure the current pressure where you are right now, to compare. You can be confident that you always have an up to date and precise measurement. It’s pretty dang accurate too, with the ability to measure within 0.2 hPa after calibration (± 1 hPa before calibration).”

For more information on the Adafruit LPS25 Pressure Sensor and purchasing options jump over to the official Adafruit online store.

Source : Adafruit

