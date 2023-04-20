Makers, hobbyists and engineers looking for a comprehensive electric precision screwdriver set might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the CreationSpace Pro. Offering three torques and a set equipped with three drill bits and 26 screwdriver bits the set offers seven universal tools in one handy kit. The pen shaped design features a 250 revolutions per minute motor and USB-C charging port. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $36 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates).

“With the largest 6.1 kgf.cm torque among all the pocket screwdrivers, it is able to perform a wide range of tough tasks with ease. It also comes with 26 bits, 3 drills, and 7 universal tools that almost meet all of your needs in DIY/repair projects. Carrying a bulky full-set toolkit can be difficult while the portable pocket e-screwdriver may not provide enough torque for efficient work.”

Precision screwdriver set

“With its best torque among the same size and compact design, CreationSpace Pro is the perfect combination of portability and efficiency! Despite its small size, CreationSpace Pro can do a lot! From photographic instruments and furniture to digital devices, CreationSpace Pro greatly expands the list of what portable e-screwdrivers can do!”

If the CreationSpace Pro crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the CreationSpace Pro electric precision screwdriver set project check out the promotional video below.

“The upgraded N30 geared motor provides 250 RPM of power and significant torque output. This motor is famous for exceptional stability and accuracy. To help you get the work done more precisely, CreationSpace Pro offers 3 electric torque adjustments ranging from 1.5 kgf.cm to 6.1 kgf.cm. Additionally, it can support up to 20.4 kgf.cm for manual use.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the electric precision screwdriver set, jump over to the official CreationSpace Pro crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





