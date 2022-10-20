SES MAX smart electric screwdriver with adjustable torque

If you missed out on the original Kickstarter campaign for the SES MAX smart electric screwdriver which raised over $340,000, thanks to over 3,400 backers earlier this year. You will be pleased to know that it has now transitioned to Indiegogo and is now available via In Demand, at special limited time pricing. The multifunctional next generation electric screwdriver features five torque settings, smart motion control, Bluetooth connectivity, OLED screen and comes with a magnetic wireless charger.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $59 or £52 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“SES MAX – New Generation Smart Electric Screwdriver Pen is developed successfully! Its’ predecessor, SES PRO has won the Red Dot “2021 Innovative Product Design Award”. The latest SES MAX enriched its various functions. Designed to make DIY projects a whole lot easier, the SES Max is a state-of-the-art electric screwdriver that can automatically sense direction and torque so all you really need to do is hold the screwdriver while it does all the work.”

Smart electric screwdriver

If the campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the project play the promotional video below.

“SES series has become a tool assistant for tens of thousands of homes or businesses. New generation Smart Electric Screwdriver makes you easier to do any repair jobs. Smart, powerful, accurate adjusting torque, longer lifetime, to expand its applicable area. We redesigned the circuit board,perfect the control software, chose a stronger motor, increased the operating voltage, optimized the output of SES MAX, 100% increased from 2.0 kgf.cm to 4.0 kgf.cm of the torque force. 5 torque modes are able to be selected.”

“There is SMC system with an an “A” mode, commanded by the direction you twist your wrist. Gently rotate direction (left/right) to tighten or loosen the screws. The motor will automatically power the torque up to 4.0 kgf.cm (max) depend on the angle of hand rotation”

