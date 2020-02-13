PowerWallet wireless charging iPhone leather wallet case



Rare Audio Works have returned once again to Kickstarter to fund their new wireless charging iPhone leather wallet case which is now available to back with early bird pledges starting from $50 or £39. The QI enabled iPhone wallet case has a unique magnetic inner phone case which is easily detached when required. Joel Young explains more about the inspiration behind the PowerWallet and its design.

“Seven years ago I designed a unique leather wallet case for iPhone. With the help of our backers, we successfully funded and brought that project to life here on KickStarter. Since that first design, we have had 6 revisions and today I am proud to share with you V7, aka the PowerWallet. This game changer houses a super slim wireless charging power bank hidden inside a gorgeous full grain leather wallet. The lithium ion thin charge cell can double the battery life of your Qi Phone while the magnetically powered inner phone case detaches on demand. Backers will you join with me and support this effort to bring the V7 PowerWallet to market?!”

Source : Kickstarter

