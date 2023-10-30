PowerGo pocket 5,000mAh airline approved transparent power bank

A reliable and efficient power source is crucial to keep our devices running on a daily basis. One such solution comes in the form of PowerGo, a lightweight, portable wireless charging power bank. This device stands out due to its unique combination of features, which include wireless charging capabilities, a high power output, and the ability to charge multiple devices simultaneously.

Wireless charging is a key feature of PowerGo. It is capable of charging a phone, watch, and earphones wirelessly. This eliminates the need for multiple cables and allows for a more streamlined and clutter-free charging experience. However, it’s worth noting that devices need to support magnetic wireless charging to utilize this feature. Pre-launch early bird pledges are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $39 or £33 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Are you tired of running out of battery on your phones, phones or the other mobile devices when you need them the most? We understand the frustration, and that’s why we bring you our cutting-edge PowerGo – the ultimate solution to keep your devices powered up on the go, which can be used for both wired and wireless charging. Designed with convenience, capacity, and style in mind, PowerGo is a game-changer in the world of portable charging.”



PowerGo’s power output is another aspect that sets it apart. The power bank has a maximum power output of 15W for phones or earphones and 2.5W for watches. This high power output means that devices can be charged quickly and efficiently, reducing the amount of time users need to wait for their devices to recharge.

Wireless charging

In addition to wireless charging, PowerGo also includes a USB-A port with Quick Charge (QC) protocol and a USB Type-C port with both QC and Power Delivery (PD) protocols. These features allow for faster charging times and greater compatibility with a wide range of devices.

“Immerse yourself in the futuristic and stylish vibe of PowerGo’s transparent body. With its crystal-clear casing, the inner workings of PowerGo are on display, showcasing its sleek circuitry and innovative technology. It’s not just a power bank but a fashion statement.”

One of the most impressive features of PowerGo is its ability to charge up to three devices simultaneously. This is achieved through its expandable charging cable and wireless charging capabilities. This feature is particularly useful for those who frequently use multiple devices and need to keep them all charged.

Assuming that the PowerGo funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2024. To learn more about the PowerGo transparent airline approved power bank project watch the promotional video below.

Transparent power bank

PowerGo’s battery capacity is another notable feature. With a capacity of 5,000mAh, it can provide enough power to fully charge most smartphones at least once. Despite its high battery capacity, the power bank can be fully recharged in approximately 1.3 hours thanks to its 18W charging power.

“As long as you have PowerGo, you don’t have to worry about running out of power on your phone, earphones or other electronic devices when you’re on a business trip. And you don’t need to prepare your own wires. By utilizing the wireless charging function of PowerGo or the built-in expandable cable, you can solve all your charging needs and enjoy easier business trips!”

Despite its powerful capabilities, PowerGo is incredibly lightweight and portable. Weighing only 200g, it’s easy to carry around, making it ideal for those who are always on the go. Its compact design also means it can easily fit in a pocket or bag.

Furthermore, PowerGo is an airline-approved power bank. This means that it meets the safety standards set by airlines and can be carried on flights without any issues. This is a significant advantage for frequent travelers who need to keep their devices charged during long flights.

Lightweight and compact

PowerGo is a versatile and efficient power bank that offers wireless charging, a high power output, and the ability to charge multiple devices simultaneously. Its lightweight and portable design, combined with its airline-approved status, make it an excellent choice for those who need a reliable power source on the go.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and material specifications for the transparent airline approved power bank, jump over to the official PowerGo crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



