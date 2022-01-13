TS3 powerful laser engraver and cutter can cut 8mm thick plywood from $562

Hobbyists, enthusiasts and small businesses looking to invest in a powerful yet affordable laser engraver and cutter, may be interested in the new system from Two Trees in the form of the TS3. Launched via Kickstarter campaign has already raised over $135,000 and is now coming to the end of its campaign with just 3 days remaining. Capable of cutting through 8mm thick plywood the laser cutter and engraver can also be used on cylindrical objects and features a smart batch engraving system.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $562 or £416 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Two Trees TS3 laser engraver and cutter

“TS3 lets you cut or engrave anything you can imagine on flat or cylindrical surfaces combing the latest features in both safety and functionality, making it a must-have addition to any personal or professional workshop or craft space. The laser beam is passed through a micro lens, enabling it to be condensed and reshaped. The smaller–taper laser beam provides a more concentrated facula output, enabling the TS3 to achieve accurate result, making the cut edge cleaner and tidier when compared to other laser engravers and cutters on the market.”

If the Two Trees TS3 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Two Trees TS3 laser engraver and cutter project watch the promotional video below.

“Put your sketches, designs, and signature patterns on clothing, gift boxes, glass and other transparent items with coating. For example, glass with spraying coating would be great for creating an extraordinary art work. Use engraved patterns to make it easier to recreate products and other useful tools, such as coasters. With 10W Laser output, your TS3 will be able to cut through plywood and pinewood up to 8mm thick, or engrave on any hard surface including stainless steel.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the laser engraver and cutter, jump over to the official Two Trees TS3 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

