PowerDVD 22 media and movie playback software launched

CyberLink has released the latest version of its award-winning media and movie playback software PowerDVD. Now in its 22nd release, the software is capable of playing movies in 8K, 4K HDR Blu-ray and supports a wide range of media formats across multiple platforms.

One of the new features of the PowerDVD 22 is the ability for it to target a video’s most intricate details without a distorted soundtrack, thanks to a new keep pitch algorithm. PowerDVD 22 is now available to purchase in its Standard form for $60, as a Ultra version 4. $100 and as a subscription with PowerDVD 365 . Priced at $55 annually.

Media and film playback software

“PowerDVD 22 builds on CyberLink’s pioneering media technology by offering exciting new features that offer users more control and customization options. Users can tailor their experience to match their preferences, for example, deeper colors, better lighting, and enhanced audio, such as high-fidelity 7.1 surround sound. PowerDVD 22 optimizes playback between devices.

New tools allow users to trim and extract any section of their media’s video or audio and convert them into smartphone-friendly formats. This includes MP4 for video and AAC or MP3 for audio. PowerDVD 22 also boasts faster transcode and uploading times, faster playback, and thumbnail generation on any part of the play bar for easy media skimming.”

“Recognized as the world’s number one movie and media player, PowerDVD has a long innovation history, pioneering multimedia features over and again, to the joy of our millions of users,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “In addition to new playback tuning options and an even friendlier user interface, we are happy to announce that PowerDVD 22 also adds exciting features to let users take complete control of their media, movies, and YouTube content experience.”

Source : CyberLink

