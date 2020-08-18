PowerCloud USB-C power strip

The development team at Torras has created a new USB-C power strip called the PowerCloud, capable of providing 65w of charging power and includes 10 different safeguarding features. PowerCloud is equipped with 3 AC outlets, 2 USB-C Power Delivery (PD) ports and 1 USB-A Quick Charge (QC) port.

Not only does the PowerCloud support PD3.0 fast charge technology through its dual USB-C ports but also QC3.0 through the USB-A port rated at 18W, able to charge compatible devices up to 4 times faster than a conventional USB power strip.

“PowerCloud brings a power strip renaissance as the world’s first to achieve the highest PD 65W USB output in the smallest enclosure on the market. It establishes the standard for future USB power strips by providing higher speed charges for all your appliances including laptops while eliminating the need for adapters.”

“Functionality doesn’t have to come at a cost of good design. Adopting a tradition-defying look, sleek outline and fireproof glossy coating, PowerCloud transcends into a sophisticated desktop powerhouse to keep a complete workstation and entertainment center fully powered and charged.”

Source : Kickstarter

