Power On the Go: UGREEN’s New Nexode Retractable Series Packs a Punch

The UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series is transforming the world of portable power and cable management. This innovative lineup, designed for professionals, travelers, and everyday users alike, includes a 165W power bank, a 65W wall charger, a 145W car charger, and a 100W USB-C cable. The series’ standout feature is its retractable cable system, which not only eliminates the hassle of tangled cords but also ensures high-speed charging for all your devices. Whether you need to power a laptop, smartphone, or tablet, the Nexode Retractable Series guarantees a seamless and efficient charging experience, making it an indispensable tool for those who rely on their devices for work, entertainment, or staying connected with loved ones.

Durability Meets High Performance

The UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series is built with durability and performance in mind. The flagship 165W power bank features a built-in 100W retractable USB-C cable, a 100W USB-C port, and a USB-A port, allowing users to charge three devices simultaneously. With an impressive 20,000mAh capacity, this power bank can charge a MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4) to 54% in just 30 minutes, making it an ideal companion for those who need to work on the go or during power outages. The 65W wall charger and 145W car charger are equally impressive, offering multiple ports and retractable cables to ensure that users have access to reliable power wherever they are. These chargers are perfect for travelers who need to keep their devices charged during long flights, road trips, or hotel stays.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Enhanced Efficiency

The UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series incorporates innovative technology to enhance charging efficiency and safety. The 65W wall charger features GaNInfinity technology, which allows for faster charging speeds and a more compact design compared to traditional chargers. This technology enables the charger to deliver an 84% charge for a MacBook Air (M4) in just 60 minutes, making it an excellent choice for users who need to quickly top up their devices before heading out. The 145W car charger, on the other hand, is equipped with a flame-retardant casing and six-layer protection to ensure safe charging even during long road trips. These advanced features demonstrate UGREEN’s commitment to providing users with the most efficient and reliable charging solutions available.

Versatility and Convenience

One of the key benefits of the UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series is its versatility. The 100W USB-C cable, for example, not only supports 100W PD fast charging but also enables USB 2.0 data transfer at speeds of up to 480Mbps. This means that users can quickly charge their devices and transfer files using a single cable, streamlining their workflow and reducing the need for multiple accessories. The cable’s reinforced jacket and abrasion-resistant terminals ensure that it can withstand the rigors of daily use, making it a reliable choice for professionals and frequent travelers. With the Nexode Retractable Series, users can enjoy the convenience of having a single, all-in-one solution for their charging and data transfer needs.

Pricing and Availability

The UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series will be available for purchase starting July 7th, 2025, at 08:00 AM ET. During Prime Day, customers can enjoy up to 30% off on these innovative products. The 165W power bank is priced at $69.99 (MSRP $99.99), while the 65W wall charger and 145W car charger are each available for $34.99 (MSRP $49.99). The 100W USB-C cable is priced at $11.99 (MSRP $15.99). All products can be purchased on Amazon.com and UGREEN, making it easy for customers to access these innovative charging solutions.

Explore More from UGREEN

For users looking to further enhance their tech setup, UGREEN offers a wide range of innovative products designed to meet the needs of modern lifestyles. From docking stations that streamline workspace organization to wireless chargers that eliminate the need for cumbersome cables, UGREEN’s solutions are crafted with user convenience and efficiency in mind. High-speed data cables ensure that users can transfer files quickly and securely, while the company’s commitment to quality and durability guarantees that these products will stand the test of time. As technology continues to evolve, UGREEN remains at the forefront, developing new and innovative solutions to help users stay connected and productive in an increasingly digital world.

Source Ugreen



