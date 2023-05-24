Multifunctional iOS and Android power bank hits Indiegogo

If you are searching for a multifunctional yet compact power solution to help keep all your devices powered throughout the day whether you’re in your car, travelling or at your desk. You might be interested in the new Allroundo Pro power bank solution equipped with MagSafe technology and capable of charging your phone, watch and more.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $69 or £56 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the regular price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“In 2020, we launched the first universal coil USB cable – allroundo C. Today, we are proud to introduce you – allroundo® Pro Power Bank, the portable charging dock that equips with magnets on two sides and multiple USB ports, allowing you to charge multiple devices quicker, easier, and even wirelessly.”

Power bank

“The allroundo Pro system comprises of a allroundo Pro Power Bank, the 4-in-1 USB Cable & Case, and the Backflip Mag 2-in-1 grip & stand all of which attach together magnetically. Each component can work individually together, and in any combination. The built-in N52 magnets array on double sided is designed to be ultra strong and remains MagSafe compatible. It can hold and wirelessly charge two Apple MagSafe enable devices at the same time. “

If the Allroundo Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Allroundo Pro versatile power bank project delve into the promotional video below.

“The standalone magnetic connection on the bottom of the back allows you to use it with other MagSafe accessories at the same time. Taking selfies with mobile phones is no longer like a hospital drip. A careful engineer of MagSafe compatible magnets position on the bottom of back side, you can attach Backflip Mag phone-grip accessory from Vonmahlen on it to easily hold your phone and take a selfie while charging your phone wirelessly. You can do them all now !”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and operational specifications for the versatile power bank, jump over to the official Allroundo Pro crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



