Coffee drinkers looking for a quick way to brew your favourite coffee bean may be interested in the ESPRO BLOOM pour over coffee brewer, capable of making your favourite coffee in just two minutes. Check out the video below to learn more about the project which is launched via Kickstarter this month and already raised over $50,000 thanks to over 1,100 backers with still 15 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are available from $35 offering a 20% discount off the recommended retail price with worldwide shipping is expected to take place during July 2020.

“It’s no secret that pour over is a complicated brew method with inconsistent results. We wanted to simplify it.Created by coffee experts for coffee lovers like you. Make your best coffee day after day with the Bloom Pour Over Coffee Brewer. Bloom. Pour. Enjoy.

What were we after? A device that delivers the ideal level of total dissolved solids in each cup of coffee, as defined by the Specialty Coffee Association’s Golden Cup Standard. This is what we mean by helping you make your best cup of coffee day after day.

An additional benefit of this design is that it minimizes the brew time, so you get your best coffee in just 2 minutes. This suits your busy lifestyle, so you’re brewing less, and enjoying more.”

Source : Kickstarter

