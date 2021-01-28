Arduino Portenta Vision Shield now available with LoRa module

The official Arduino blog has announced the availability of the new Portenta Vision Shield with LoRa designed to fit on top of the Arduino Portenta family. The Arduino Portenta boards feature multicore 32-bit ARM Cortex processors running at hundreds of megahertz, with megabytes of program memory and RAM. Portenta boards come with WiFi and Bluetooth. Enabling you to run embedded computer vision applications, connect wirelessly via LoRa to the Arduino Cloud or your own infrastructure, and activate your system upon the detection of sound events.

“Arduino has teamed up with OpenMV to offer you a free license to the OpenMV IDE, an easy way into computer vision using MicroPython as a programming paradigm. Download the OpenMV for Arduino Editor from our professional tutorials site and browse through the examples we have prepared for you inside the OpenMV IDE. Companies across the whole world are already building their commercial products based on this simple-yet-powerful approach to detect, filter, and classify images, QR codes, and others. “

Features of the Arduino Portenta Vision Shield :- a 324×324 pixels camera sensor: use one of the cores in Portenta to run image recognition algorithms using the OpenMV for Arduino editor- long range 868 – 915MHz LoRa wireless connectivity: get your Portenta H7 connected to the Internet of Things with low power consumption- two on-board microphones for directional sound detection: capture and analyse sound in real-time- JTAG connector: perform low-level debugging of your Portenta board or special firmware updates using an external programmer- SD-Card connector: store your captured data in the card, or read configuration files

“Connect your Portenta H7 to a professional debugger through the JTAG connector. Use professional software tools like the ones from Lauterbach or Segger on top of your board to debug your code step by step. The Vision Shield exposes the required pins for you to plug in your external JTAG.”

For more information on the new Arduino Portenta Vision Shield jump over to the official Arduino store by following the link below where the board is now available to purchase priced at €59 with worldwide shipping available.

