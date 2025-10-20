Disk Pro 4TB Pocket SSD That Redefines Speed, Storage & Connectivity

The Disk Pro redefines portable storage by integrating active cooling technology with a multi-port hub in a compact, high-performance device. Designed for professionals, gamers, and everyday users, it tackles common challenges such as overheating, limited connectivity, and slow data transfer speeds. With its thoughtful design and advanced features, the Disk Pro provides a seamless solution to meet the demands of modern digital workflows.

Early bird rewards are now available for the innovative project from roughly $189 or £141 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the recommended retail price, while the kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Disk Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2025. To learn more about the Disk Pro portable SSD project explore the promotional video below.

Key Features That Set the Disk Pro Apart

The Disk Pro stands out by combining innovative technology with user-centric design. Its features are tailored to enhance functionality, convenience, and performance, making it a versatile tool for various applications. Here’s what makes it unique:

Compact and Portable: Weighing just 150g (5.3oz) and comparable in size to a credit card, the Disk Pro is designed for portability. Its magnetic attachment ensures secure placement, whether at your desk or on the go.

Generous Storage Capacity: Offering up to 4TB of SSD storage, the Disk Pro eliminates the need for multiple external drives, providing ample space for large files, multimedia, and gaming libraries.

High-Speed Data Transfer: With 10Gbps read/write speeds, it ensures rapid and reliable file transfers, even when handling large datasets or high-resolution media files.

Active Cooling Technology: The innovative Ice-storm Cooler reduces SSD temperatures by up to 35°C (95°F), preventing overheating during demanding tasks. Its Turbo and Auto Modes dynamically adjust fan speeds, making sure consistent performance and extending the device's lifespan.

Integrated Multi-Port Hub: Equipped with four USB ports and HDMI 2.1, the Disk Pro supports 4K 144Hz and 8K 30Hz video output. Its 100W input and 80W output allow simultaneous charging and data transfer, while the built-in cable adds convenience for users on the move.

Broad Compatibility: Tested with over 800 devices, including computers, smartphones, cameras, and gaming consoles, the Disk Pro ensures seamless integration across platforms.

Tested with over , including computers, smartphones, cameras, and gaming consoles, the Disk Pro ensures seamless integration across platforms. Durable and Reliable: Featuring three independent controllers, it efficiently manages data transfer across ports, preventing overheating, disconnections, and performance drops during multitasking.

Practical Applications of the Disk Pro

The Disk Pro is designed to simplify and enhance your digital experience, making it a versatile tool for various scenarios. Its features cater to a wide range of users, from professionals to gamers, making sure optimal performance in every situation.

Efficient File Management: With its large storage capacity and high-speed data transfer, the Disk Pro is ideal for storing, organizing, and transferring large files quickly and efficiently. This makes it a valuable tool for photographers, videographers, and content creators.

Seamless Video Output: The HDMI 2.1 port supports high-resolution video streaming and device mirroring, making it perfect for presentations, gaming, or entertainment setups.

Optimized for Gaming and High-Performance Tasks: The active cooling system ensures stable performance during intensive gaming sessions or professional workloads, preventing lag or overheating that could disrupt your workflow.

The active cooling system ensures stable performance during or professional workloads, preventing lag or overheating that could disrupt your workflow. Streamlined Charging and Connectivity: The multi-port hub allows you to charge multiple devices while transferring data, reducing cable clutter and improving workspace efficiency. This feature is particularly useful for professionals working in fast-paced environments.

Engineered for an Enhanced User Experience

The Disk Pro is carefully designed to improve your digital workflow and provide a seamless user experience. Its ability to transfer files without requiring external power ensures uninterrupted use, even in remote locations. For MacBook users, it serves as an efficient storage solution, offloading tasks from internal SSDs and prolonging the device’s lifespan. Additionally, its compact design and magnetic attachment make it a practical choice for both stationary and mobile use.

The device’s robust construction and advanced cooling technology ensure reliable performance, even under heavy workloads. Whether you’re editing high-resolution videos, managing large datasets, or gaming for extended periods, the Disk Pro delivers consistent and dependable results.

Why the Disk Pro is a Smart Choice

The Disk Pro combines multiple functionalities into a single, compact device, offering significant advantages for users across various fields. Its innovative features and thoughtful design make it a standout option for anyone seeking reliable and efficient portable storage.

Ample Storage Space: With up to 4TB of storage, the Disk Pro provides sufficient capacity for extensive files, media, and gaming libraries, eliminating the need for additional external drives.

Reliable Performance: The active cooling system ensures stable operation during intensive tasks, protecting both your data and the device from potential damage caused by overheating.

Enhanced Productivity: The multi-port hub and high-speed data transfer streamline your workflow, saving time and effort while reducing cable clutter in your workspace.

The multi-port hub and high-speed data transfer streamline your workflow, saving time and effort while reducing cable clutter in your workspace. Portability and Convenience: Its lightweight design and magnetic attachment make it easy to carry and use in any environment, whether you’re working from home, traveling, or on-site.

The Disk Pro is more than just a portable SSD; it’s a versatile tool that integrates storage, connectivity, and cooling into a single, compact device. Whether you’re a professional managing large files, a gamer seeking reliable performance, or an everyday user looking for convenience, the Disk Pro delivers a comprehensive solution. Its innovative features, robust design, and seamless integration with a wide range of devices make it an essential addition to your tech toolkit.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and system requirements for the portable SSD, jump over to the official Disk Pro crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

