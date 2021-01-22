New addlink P20 portable SSD with USB 3.2 connectivity unveiled

addlink has this week announced the launch of a new portable SSD to its range offering read and write speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and 1000 MB/s over a USB 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps) connection. Inside the P20 is an addlink M.2 NVMe Gen3 x4 2280 TLC SSD and is available in capacities of 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB.

“A touch of opulence at the tips of your fingers. Housed in an aluminum alloy, the lightweight, portable addlink P20 is more than an external SSD- it’s fast and dependable . Utilizing the USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps) interface, the P20 is lightening fast for transferring 4K videos, high-resolution photos and large graphic files, delivering at speed of up to 1050MB/s.”

The P20 Portable SSD uses a USB 3.2 Gen2 interface with a USB Type-C connector. The maximum sequential read/write speed can reach up to 1050/1000 MB/s, which is nearly 10 times faster than traditional USB 3.2 Gen2 portable hard disk. Also, it is completely backward compatible with USB 3.1/3.0/2.0/1.1 interface. USB to M.2 SSD bridge chip is the latest Realtek PCIe/SATA to USB combo bridge (Realtek RTL9210B)

“Taking full advantage of the solid-state storage technology, the P20 SSD runs cool and silent. The P20’s read/write speeds of 1050/1000 MB/s are 10x/9x faster than traditional external HDDs. Transfer a 20GB massive files from your PC to the P20 within as little as 20 seconds. Giving you a most reliable data transfer experience.”

The portable SSD measures 10.2 x 3.3 x 1.1 cm in size and weighs 58 g thanks to its aluminium casing which encloses a cooling fin cover for heat dissipation during use. The P20 has been designed to support all USB PC, laptops, tablet, and gaming consoles and offers a simple plug and play connection without the need to install drivers on Windows, Mac, and Android operating systems.

Source : addlink

