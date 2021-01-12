OWC Envoy Pro FX Rugged Portable SSD



As well as unveiling their new OWC Thunderbolt Dock for PCs and Macs, OWV has also introduced their Envoy Pro FX Rugged Portable SSD at CES 2021 this week. The OWC Envoy Pro FX storage solution supports both Mac and PC systems and “goes to the next level” by being the ideal drive for various applications ranging from photography, video, and document storage or even secondary/portable OS boot drives. The OWC Envoy Pro FX will be available to purchase later this month offering capacities from 240 GB to 2 TB, with prices starting from $169.

“The OWC Envoy Pro FX is a giant leap For All Computerkind,” said Larry O’Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. “It’s the first portable SSD with out-of-this-world performance and compatibility. With the OWC Envoy Pro FX, you plug into past, current Thunderbolt and USB equipped Macs and PCs, or future Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 machines.”

Features of the OWC Envoy Pro FX portable SSD :

– Plug & play with past, present and future Macs, Windows and Linux PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Surface devices

– Supports the max performance capability of any Thunderbolt and USB interface – up to 2800MB/s

– Perfect for audio, video, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup use

– Advanced storage technology with TRIM support works with Thunderbolt to deliver the fastest and most reliable portable drive performance available today

– Certified2 dustproof, drop-proof, and waterproof

– Bus-powered and smaller that most compact smartphones

– Fanless, heat dissipating aluminum housing for distraction-free operation

– Included Thunderbolt/USB cable plugs into to any machine, anywhere

– Worry-free: Up to 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime US-based support

Source : OWC

