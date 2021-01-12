New OWC Thunderbolt Dock for PCs and Macs

OWV has introduced a new Thunderbolt Dock compatible with both PC and Mac systems priced at $249. Expanding compatibility and connectivity for Intel 11th Gen Core and Evo PCs with Thunderbolt 4, and the new M1 Macs and Thunderbolt 3 equipped Macs once they are upgraded to the new Apple MacOS 11 BigSur operating system.

“With the OWC Thunderbolt Dock you can now have four Thunderbolt ports, plus four USB ports, as well as a port for your SD Card, Gigabit Ethernet, and a combo audio in/out. You gain convenient access for all of your essential Thunderbolt and USB devices all through a single cable to your Mac or PC. Utilizing the latest Thunderbolt technology, the OWC Thunderbolt Dock enables users with Intel 11th Gen Core and Evo PCs with Thunderbolt 4, existing Macs or new M1 based Macs to add a mix of ports, including additional Thunderbolt ports. OWC Thunderbolt 3 docks without the Thunderbolt hub are compatible with OS 10.12 or later. Our Thunderbolt 4 based docks will continue to work great with our existing Thunderbolt 3 solutions such as storage, adapters, and more.”

“OWC Thunderbolt Dock, with up to four multi-purpose Thunderbolt 4 ports, makes it simple to connect your monitors and favorite accessories while charging your laptop. Thunderbolt 4 ports, cables and accessories are tested and certified to help increase reliability”, said Jason Ziller, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel. “Thunderbolt 4 docks deliver the performance and capability headroom that content creators need, to improve their workflows.”

Features of the new OWC Thunderbolt Dock include :

– The Thunderbolt hub you’ve always wanted: Have four fully functional Thunderbolt 4 ports for your computer. All Thunderbolt ports also support USB devices and monitors

– Plug it all in: The same Thunderbolt device compatibility and performance, whether plugged into this dock or directly into your machine

– Reimagining the daisy chain: Create three separate device chains, so you can remove devices from one chain without affecting or disconnecting the others. You can even add three Thunderbolt bus-powered devices.

– Powerful charging capabilities: Thunderbolt 4 host port also keeps your notebook charged with 90 W power delivery

– Four USB ports: Connect and charge through USB

– Manage additional devices: Connect more storage, up to two 4K displays or one 5K/6K/8K display, or other accessories, you name it, you can use it

– More reliable sharing and streaming: Gigabit Ethernet eliminates low-quality, patchy Wi-Fi – ideal for IP-based workflows and secured networks

– More content: Access photos and movies via the SD card reader at speeds up to 312 MB/s

– More audio: Plug headphones and mics into the audio combo jack

– Adjustable LED: Customize the illumination for your work setting

– Built-in security: Kensington Security Slot and Nano Security Slot for anti-theft cabling

OWC Thunderbolt 3 docks are available ranging from $119 for the OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock, $249 for the OWC Thunderbolt 3 14 port Dock, and $299 for the OWC Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock all of which are available from the official site via the link below.

Source : OWC

