RiviCamer portable 5K desktop scanner

A new desktop portable scanner has been launched via Kickstarter this month called RiviCamer, offering resolutions of up to 5K and featuring a four microphone array, autofocus, remote training and AI controls. The project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 130 backers with still 28 days remaining the next generation portable scanner has been designed to provide a smart, quick scanning operation making it perfect for telecommuting, remote education or working from home, enabling you to quickly transform paper into digital copies.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $209 or £148 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the RiviCamer campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the RiviCamer portable scanner project play the promotional video below.

“The traditional scanner can be bulky, expensive, and only have a few functions. The scanning program can be hard to navigate and make it difficult to utilize in other ways. Introducing RiviCamer – A smart portable scanner that provides a fast and crystal clear scanning experience. Perfect for telecommuting, remote education, or work from home.”

“RiviCamer allows you to scan a book while flipping through it, and can scan up to three pages in just one second! This means you can easily scan a 180-page book in one minute, and a 900-page book in five! Equips a 1/2.3 inch CMOS sensor, and a 32-bit MIPS processor which ensures you a perfect scan quality while keeping the information legible. The high-performance components would help meet all of your scanning needs. “

“RiviCamer is a powerful scanner, and can also be used for business meetings as your perfect assistant. It has 4 built-in microphones, supports up to 16MP filming, and can provide 1080P high-resolution video calls. The four built-in microphones also called microphone array, which is one of the HD Audio standards and one of the advanced tools in improving speech quality.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the portable scanner, jump over to the official RiviCamer crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

