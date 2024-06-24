NEOB variable 20Psi and 150Psi portable battery pump

Are you tired of struggling with inefficient and bulky air pumps? Meet the NEOB Portable Pump, the ultimate solution for all your inflation needs. Whether you’re gearing up for a day on the water with your SUP or ensuring your tires are road-ready, this versatile and powerful inflator has got you covered.

NEOB provides the convenience of a single device that can handle everything from inflating your paddleboard to ensuring your car tires are at the perfect pressure. The NEOB Portable Pump is designed to make your life easier, saving you time and effort so you can focus on enjoying your activities.

Key Features: The NEOB Portable Pump offers two inflation modes: Mixed Inflation Mode (up to 20Psi) and Pure Boost Mode (up to 150Psi).

Equipped with a high-speed motor running at 110,000rpm and an airflow rate of 550L/min, it ensures quick and efficient inflation.

The robust 5000mAh battery allows for multiple inflations without needing a recharge.

Lightweight and portable, weighing just 880g, making it easy to carry around.

Twice as powerful as standard electric air pumps, suitable for a wide range of applications including kites, wings, SUPs, and tires.

Pre-order early bird pledges are now available for the artful project from roughly $129 or £103 (depending on current exchange rates). The NEOB Portable Pump is designed with two inflation modes to cater to different requirements. The Mixed Inflation Mode can handle up to 20Psi, perfect for inflating kites and wings.

For more demanding tasks, the Pure Boost Mode delivers an impressive 150Psi, making it ideal for tires and other high-pressure applications. This dual-mode functionality ensures that you have the right amount of power for any situation, whether you’re preparing for a day of water sports or ensuring your vehicle is ready for a long drive.

NEOB Portable Pump

Equipped with a high-speed motor that runs at 110,000rpm, this pump ensures quick and efficient inflation. With an airflow rate of 550L/min, you can complete your tasks in as little as 90 seconds. Say goodbye to long waits and hello to more time enjoying your activities. Imagine being able to inflate your paddleboard in just a minute and a half, giving you more time to enjoy the water. The high-speed motor and efficient airflow make this possible, transforming a typically tedious task into a quick and easy one.

Rechargeable Battery

One of the standout features of the NEOB Portable Pump is its robust 5000mAh battery. This powerful battery ensures that you have enough juice to get through multiple inflations without needing a recharge. Plus, the pump’s lightweight design, weighing just 880g, makes it incredibly easy to carry around, whether you’re heading to the beach or hitting the road. The combination of a powerful battery and lightweight design means you can take this pump anywhere without worrying about running out of power or being weighed down by bulky equipment.

Assuming that the NEOB funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the NEOB portable pump project glimpse the promotional video below.

The NEOB Portable Pump is not just powerful but also highly efficient. It is twice as powerful as standard electric air pumps, ensuring that you get the job done quickly and effectively. Its versatility makes it suitable for a wide range of applications, including kites, wings, SUPs, and tires. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, a frequent traveler, or someone who just wants a reliable inflator for everyday use, this pump has you covered. Its efficiency and power make it a must-have tool for anyone who values convenience and performance.

Upgrade your inflation game with the NEOB Portable Pump and experience the convenience and efficiency it brings to your outdoor adventures and daily tasks. Imagine the peace of mind knowing that you have a reliable, powerful, and efficient tool at your disposal, ready to tackle any inflation job with ease. The NEOB Portable Pump is more than just an inflator; it’s a game-changer for anyone who values time, efficiency, and convenience.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the portable pump, jump over to the official NEOB crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



