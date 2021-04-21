BLUETTI EP500 Pro portable power supply passes $3 million on Kickstarter

Sponsored:



Following on from the huge success of their previous crowdfunding campaign for the AC200 last year. Earlier this month BLUETTI launch their latest flagship mobile power supply the EP500 via Kickstarter, taking the crowdfunding website by storm and raising over $3 million in less than three weeks. This week BLUETTI have confirmed more details about the higher specification BLUETTI EP500 Pro portable power station revealing it is equipped with a ground breaking technology in the form of the NEMA L14-30 30A capable of providing up to 3,000 watts of continuous power at 120V.

The EP500 can accept Photo Voltaic input within the range of 45-135 Volts and a slightly wider range of 35-150 V for the Pro power supply which also provides two 100W USB type-c ports capable of providing power via the PD3.0 standard, enabling you to power all your family’s gadgets such as smartphones, laptops and more without the need for bulky adapters.

The BLUETTI EP500 Pro features 5,100Wh of LiFePO4 battery storage, 2,000W (or 3,000W) pure sine wave inverter, capable of providing all the power you need to keep your most essential and critical electronics running. Additionally the split phase bonding technology within the power supplies provides you with 24/7 UPS backup protection from power outages, plug-and-play usability and complete control from the companion smartphone application. Due to their unique design the portable power stations are capable of providing you with over 6,000 power cycles, providing the perfect backup power solution for your everyday household or small business needs.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $4,099 or £2,928 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 18% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the BLUETTI EP500 Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, BLUETTI team has promised to start shipping the EP500 in June 2021 and EP500 Pro in August 2021. To learn more about the BLUETTI EP500/Pro power supply project checkout the promotional video below.

Thanks to its portable design the EP500 Series of power stations have been specifically designed to be used without any technical installation, providing a plug-and-play product that can be easily moved from one location to another when required. Providing plenty of power just where you need it in an instant. Whether you need to charge your electric car, run kitchen appliances, computers, power tools or simply power a variety of different devices away from the grid.

The portable power supply also features split phase bonding, seamless 24/7 UPS backup protection from power outages, plug-and-play usability, 6,000+ charge cycle, full Control via the power supplies companion smartphone application which is supported by both Android and iOS devices as well as being equipped with multiple input and output options. BLUETTI has also designed and created three accessories which are also available via Kickstarter and specifically designed for the EP500/Pro portable power supply in the form of the :

– BLUETTI Home Integration Kit (Sub panel)

As the name suggests the BLUETTI Home Integration Kit allows you to hook up EP500/Pro portable power supplies directly to your home circuit. Fully integrating the features and functionality of the BLUETTI devices protecting your home and providing electricity if the worst should happen and your main electricity supply should fail. The Home Integration Kit is only available for the company’s flagship models and if a power outage is detected the BLUETTI EP500/Pro will provide emergency power in less than 20 ms thanks to the portable power supplies integrated UPS system. Providing a life-saving feature during those rolling power outages by keeping your lights, hot water and other essential electronic appliances running during problems with your state run power supplies.

– Fusion Box Pro (For the EP500 Pro)

The BLUETTI Fusion Box Pro has been specifically designed to combine two portable power units together doubling the available power to your small business or home, with power, voltage and capacity via split-phase technology producing 6000 watts of power output. Fusion Box Pro is equipped with an array of heavy-duty 30Amp and 20Amp outlets including a 120V/240V 30A offering users up to 6,000W of continuous power when needed. The Fusion Box Pro is also equipped with two NEMA TT-30 (or is usually called the 30amp RV receptacle) offering compatibility with recreational vehicles if needed.

– PV Voltage Step-down modular

The third and final accessory created to be launched with the EP500 Pro crowdfunding campaign is the modular PV Voltage Step-down system enabling you to hook up solar panels to your system to help top up and recharge your portable power systems using solar energy. The EP500 can accept Photo Voltaic input within the range of 45-135 Volts and a slightly wider range of 35-150 V for the pro. Even if you have a large solar panel array already installed on your property, once installed the BLUETTI PV voltage modulator can step down your system voltage, adjusting the total input voltage to be usable with the EP500 Pro and saving you the cost of perching additional solar panels if you already have a solar system integrated into your home circuit.

For those of you considering taking advantage of the discounted prices during the Kickstarter campaign BLUETTI is also providing a three year warranty and lifetime technical support customers who purchase their EP500 and EP500 Pro portable power systems during the crowdfunding campaign.

If you’d like to stay in the warranty even further can also take advantage of the optional additional, one-year warranty priced at $399 or extended two-year warranty priced at $699, taking the total warranty period to a maximum of 5 years. For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the power supply, jump over to the official BLUETTI EP500/Pro crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals