Bluetti AC200 portable 2000W power station with 1700Wh capacity $1,199

The Bluetti AC200 is a new portable power station featuring a wide range of output options including six AC outlets, dual 15W wireless chargers, one PD 60W USB-C, four USB-A ports, two 12V/3A ports, one DC 12V/10A cigarette lighter and one 12V/25A RV port, this all-in-one power station is perfect for use at home, parties, camping, tailgating and as an emergency power back-up.

The AC output from the 2000W pure sine wave inverter provides an impressive fully capable power system. Traditional devices such as laptops, lights, CPAP, drones, TVs and protectors can be powered by the AC200 for a prolonged period of time. The AC200 is also capable of running larger load devices such as coffee machines, kettles, fridges, hairdryers, power tools, and even Telsa with ease. Early bird pledges are available offering 33% off the recommended retail price, with worldwide delivery expected to take place during September 2020.

“Whether you’re camping, taking a trip with your family, a backyard party on the weekend or finding yourself in an unexpected power outage, you’ll want to make sure you have an alternative power source to keep you safe. Enter the Bluetti AC200 Portable Power Station, an off-grid solution to your power needs.”

“Bluetti always strives to create a stable, clean, quiet power storage solution aimed at combatting outages, energy waste and environmental pollution. The Bluetti AC200 is designed to act on those issues directly by replacing traditional gas generators, removing the need to maintain a noisy, high maintenance, carbon monoxide polluting machine.

With the AC200 in hand, you’ll never worry about being left in the dark from emergency situations or natural disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires. With an insane 1700Wh of energy storage, AC200 gives you the confidence in any emergency. Ensure your families are safe with AC200, by providing fresh food from a running fridge during unexpected power outages.”

