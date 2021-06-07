BigBlue Cellpowa500 portable power station from $300

BigBlue Cellpowa500 is a new portable power station providing 537.6Wh of energy and is now available to back via Indiegogo. Features include intelligent temperature control, BMS system, 2000 life-cycle, 500 Watt output with a 1000 Watt peak and pure sine wave power.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $284 or £210 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

If the BigBlue Cellpowa500 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the BigBlue Cellpowa500 power station project view the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the power station, jump over to the official BigBlue Cellpowa500 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals