ViewSonic 15.6” ColorPro VP16 portable OLED monitor

ViewSonic has this week introduced a new display with native 1080p Full HD resolution and advanced OLED technology in the form of the 15.6” ColorPro VP16. The small portable OLED monitor is Pantone-Validated, and factory calibrated to deliver richer color uniformity and accuracy says ViewSonic. Measuring 14-inches in length and less than one-inch in thickness the display weighs just 2.2lbs.

Other features of the portable OLED display include a 1ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 coverage together with Delta E<2 and 400nits of brightness. Connectivity to and from the OLED monitor is provided in the form of dual USB Type-C for 2-way charging, mini-HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an integrated tripod mount.

“In today’s increasingly mobile world, ViewSonic recognizes that creative professionals are seeking tools that are portable yet still maintaining the performance required for color-critical work,” said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. “ViewSonic already has a series of portable monitors. The VP16-OLED is the first portable display in the ColorPro product line, and it is specially designed for creators who seek flexibility and productivity. It’s light and simple and has a unique folding stand for users to take it anywhere. The two-way screen cover can be used as a shading hood for easy editing anywhere without lighting interference. We’ll continue to push the boundary for high-quality professional monitors to deliver incredible user experiences anytime, anywhere.”

“With a wide color gamut to 100% DCI-P3, ColorPro VP16-OLED provides higher contrast, higher brightness, and a more comprehensive color range. A 100,000:1 high-contrast ratio delivers “true black” and expresses lightness and darkness in detail-which is essential for creators with precise color demands. It emits lesser blue light than regular monitors, minimizing visual discomfort and maximizing comfortable viewing. The monitor also comes with a detachable protective cover, which can act as a shading hood for an instant “dark room” effect. This maintains a high-definition viewing experience regardless of the brightness of the environment. “

ColorPro VP16-OLED monitor featutres :

– 15.6-inch portable monitor with a native 1080p Full HD (1920×1080) resolution

– 14-inches in length and less than one-inch thick; 2.2 pounds

– 100% DCI-P3 coverage, Delta E<2, 400nits of brightness, 1ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate

– OLED true black visual performance, Pantone-Validated, factory calibrated for color-critical work

– OLED panel with highly adjustable stand and built-in hood and cover accessory

– Connectivity includes: 2x USB Type-C for 2-way charging, mini-HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an integrated tripod mount

“The ColorPro VP16-OLED weighs less than 1kg and has one of the thinnest CNC aluminum-framed OLED panels on a portable monitor. It is also equipped with a versatile stand that can easily be adjusted for five different angles for better using experience and comfort. A tripod mount can be integrated into the stand. When connected to a camera, the display can seamlessly be used as an incredibly high-quality photo or video preview display for fine adjustments in the field and indoor shooting. The monitor comes with a USB Type C port for a clutter-free double-screen work setup and compatible with Mac devices. “

Source : ViewSonic





