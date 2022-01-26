Optic portable laser cutter with dual diode laser, internal fume filtration and more

Makers and hobbyists looking for a portable laser cutter should check out the Optic which features a unique folding design and infinite work area. The optic has been developed to to cut hundreds of different materials with precision and accuracy and includes an internal fume filtration system, allowing the laser cutter to be used in new home.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $1895 or £2558 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Portable laser cutter

“Meet Optic—the first portable laser cutting and engraving solution with integrated filtration and infinite work area capabilities. Work with hundreds of materials from your home or office, and enjoy ultimate flexibility to create anywhere you go. Most desktop laser cutters and engravers are either too expensive, too heavy and cumbersome to work with, or lack the power to create exactly what you want in the time you need it. Optic is the future of desktop prototyping—it empowers creators with new possibilities and capabilities to create physical products of all kinds easily with industrial precision and accuracy.”

With the assumption that the Optic crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Optic portable laser cutter project checkout the promotional video below.

“The Optic lets you create with a wide variety of materials including paper, wood, and fabric products as well as specific metals, plastics, and foams. The Optic is detachable so you can place it directly on taller/larger objects. It can also be used for direct cutting and engraving on objects larger that have a 12” x 18” base work area and ¼” clearance for material thickness. The Optic is the only desktop laser cutter with fully integrated filtration. The laser cutter comes with replaceable multi-stage filter cartridges so you can use it wherever and whenever you need to without worrying about permanent exhaust ducts.”

“The Optic combines CNC (computer numerical control) positioning with a high-power laser in order to precisely cut out your designs or engrave your artwork to help you go from idea to prototype to product with endless possibilities.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the portable laser cutter, jump over to the official Optic crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

