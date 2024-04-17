KOWWER P1 versatile portable gas generator from $359

If you are searching for an emergency backup power supply or even just a versatile portable gas generator you might be interested in the new KOWWER P1 which has launched via Kickstarter this month and has already raised over $90,000 with still 22 days remaining. Imagine yourself setting off on an adventure in the great outdoors, where the unpredictability of nature adds excitement to your journey.

Now, picture yourself equipped with the KOWWER P1, a portable gas generator designed to power up your experience, no matter where you are or what the weather throws at you. This compact powerhouse is your ultimate companion for outdoor adventures and emergency scenarios alike, providing you with the confidence and reliability you need to tackle any challenge that comes your way.

KOWWER P1

The KOWWER P1 stands out with its ability to adapt to your power needs. Whether you’re charging your smartphone, GPS device, or setting up a campsite, this generator has you covered with multiple charging outputs including USB, Type-C, and a car charger. Its advanced premixed combustion technology not only ensures high efficiency but also maximizes fuel utilization, keeping you powered for longer. You can rest assured that no matter how far off the beaten path you venture, the KOWWER P1 will be there to keep your devices charged and your spirits high.

Early bird deals are now available for the imaginative project from roughly $359 or £305 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Don’t let extreme weather conditions hold you back. The KOWWER P1 thrives in temperatures ranging from a chilling -40℃ to a scorching 45℃. Whether you’re embarking on a snowy mountain retreat or a desert escapade, this generator remains reliable, ensuring that you stay connected and safe. With the KOWWER P1 by your side, you can confidently explore the most remote and challenging environments, knowing that you have a dependable power source that can withstand the harshest conditions.

Portable Gas Generator

At just 4.96 lbs, the KOWWER P1 is significantly lighter than other generators on the market, making it incredibly easy to carry on all your adventures. Its compact size and lightweight design allow you to pack it effortlessly in your backpack or store it conveniently in your vehicle. Despite its portability, the KOWWER P1 doesn’t compromise on durability either; with an ultra-high-strength structure and an IP68 waterproof rating, it’s built to withstand the toughest environments. Plus, with built-in safety features like over-voltage and short-circuit protection, you can focus on your adventure with peace of mind, knowing that your generator is designed to keep you safe.

Embrace sustainability with the KOWWER P1’s impressive 95% combustion rate, reducing waste and minimizing your environmental footprint. As an eco-conscious adventurer, you can feel good about using a generator that not only powers your devices but also respects the environment you’re exploring. The convenience doesn’t stop there—features like a one-button start, an integrated SOS alarm, and a three-way hose for simultaneous power generation, cooking, and heating, make this generator a multifunctional tool that’s essential for any outdoor enthusiast or emergency responder.

If the KOWWER P1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the KOWWER P1 portable gas generator project view the promotional video below.

With the KOWWER P1 portable gas generator, you’re not just prepared; you’re empowered. Whether you’re exploring new heights, facing critical situations, or simply enjoying a weekend in nature, this generator ensures you have the power to conquer it all. Its versatility, efficiency, durability, and eco-friendly design make it the perfect companion for anyone who refuses to let power limitations hold them back.

So, gear up, embrace your spirit of adventure, and let the KOWWER P1 keep you powered and protected, wherever your journey takes you. With this reliable and innovative generator by your side, you can confidently step into the unknown, ready to face any challenge and create unforgettable memories in the great outdoors. The KOWWER P1 is more than just a portable gas generator; it’s your key to unlocking a world of endless possibilities and powering up your adventures like never before.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the portable gas generator, jump over to the official KOWWER P1 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



