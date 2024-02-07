MILLAB portable electric coffee grinder hits Indiegogo from $169

Imagine the convenience of grinding your coffee beans in the middle of a forest, on a mountain peak, or right in your own backyard, without the need for an electrical outlet. The Millab wireless portable electric coffee grinder is designed to make this dream a reality for coffee enthusiasts. This device is not just about convenience; it’s about precision and the freedom to enjoy a freshly ground cup of coffee anywhere you desire.

The core of Millab’s design is the innovative S2C890 grinder burr, a masterpiece of engineering from TIMEMORE. This technology uses a ‘Spike to Cut’ grinding approach, which ensures that the coffee grounds are uniform, enhancing the flavor of the coffee. The consistency of the grind is crucial for achieving the perfect cup, and Millab excels in this area with its unique adjustment mechanism. It boasts 60 high-precision settings, allowing for adjustments as small as 0.025mm. This meticulous control is vital for creating everything from a strong French press to a delicate espresso, with 20 clicks of precision to customize the grind to your personal preference.

Early bird tier pledges are now available for the innovational project from roughly $169 or £134 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the market price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

The mobility of the Millab grinder is made possible by its powerful dual 2500mAh lithium batteries. These batteries are capable of grinding over 130 servings of pour-over coffee or more than 30 servings of espresso on a single charge. This level of battery life is a significant advantage for those who love the outdoors, travel frequently, or simply enjoy a fresh cup of coffee on the move.

TIMEMORE’s dedication to quality and innovation is apparent in every component of the Millab grinder. The team’s passion for delivering professional-grade grinding products is evident, and they have succeeded in enhancing the coffee brewing process. The Millab grinder is more than just a product; it’s an experience that invites you to discover new ways of enjoying coffee, promising a deeper taste and a more engaging brewing process.

The Millab wireless portable electric coffee grinder stands out for its unparalleled precision, extraordinary portability, and powerful performance. With Millab, you’re not just making coffee; you’re starting a sensory adventure that begins with the ideal grind. This device invites you to experience the future of coffee grinding and to upgrade your daily coffee ritual.

If the MILLAB campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2024. To learn more about the MILLAB electric coffee grinder project view the promotional video below.

