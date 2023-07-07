Darwin M2 portable digital microscope

Beaver Lab has returned to Kickstarter this month to launch its new portable digital microscope called the Darwin M2. Designed to provide an accessible and affordable microscope that can be used by enthusiasts and family members. The Darwin M2 is equipped with an IPS display offering users more vivid and true-to-life colors compared to TN and VA panels.

With a 24-bit RGB color depth, they can display 16.7 million possible colors, resulting in better color reproduction and wider viewing angles. Additionally, IPS panels exhibit minimal color shifts even when viewed from various angles. Thanks to the inclusion of a 2.0MP CMOS sensor, the Darwin M2 microscope enables you to capture full HD videos and photos in 1920 x 1080 resolution. These images can be viewed on a computer or laptop in high definition and larger sizes without any loss of image quality, allowing for a more detailed examination and analysis of your specimens.

Early bird deals are now available for the radical project from roughly $69 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 58% off the MSRP, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We are pleased to introduce our new generation microscope – Darwin M2. It is the world’s first detachable digital microscope with a 24-bit IPS screen and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Its quick projection function can support a dual-screen display, and all files are shared wirelessly through a smartphone.”

Portable digital microscope

“Darwin M2 is focused on providing a more comfortable observation experience for all users, even children can easily complete the focus adjustment within 10 seconds, and the IPS screen shows every microscopic detail clearly. This feature can help protect your eyes and neck. So, welcome, lean back in your chair, and enjoy the microscopic world! “

If the Darwin M2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the Darwin M2 portable digital microscope project sift the promotional video below.

“Previously most observing activities were limited to the desk. But with the Darwin M2, you can explore the microscopic world anywhere you want. The detachable design always ensures a suitable observation mode for the current occasion. The large-capacity battery significantly also extends your exploration time longer than ever.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical attributes for the portable digital microscope, jump over to the official Darwin M2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



