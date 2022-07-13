BleuAir portable air compressor raises over $230,000

If you are searching for a small portable yet powerful all-in-one air compressor you Michael interested in the BleuAir, specifically designed to be compact and portable and offering a 4500PSI 30Mpa Output with options for 12V and 100-240V power. The portable air compressor has already raised over $230,000 via Kickstarter and is now coming to the end of its campaign with four days remaining.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $129 or £109 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“BleuAir is a stylish and compact air compressor that can be powered by 12V car and home power sources to inflate your paintball tanks, snorkeling air tanks, and other inflatables. Portable and powerful, this device can handle your inflation needs both indoors and outdoors. For sports, camping, travel and outdoor fun, a high quality air compressor is a necessity. Don’t waste hours going to the gas station just to pump up your basketball, paintball and snorkeling air tanks, or struggle trying to manually inflate an air mattress while camping. With BleuAir, all your inflation needs are solved in an instant.”

Portable air compressor

If the BleuAir campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2002. To learn more about the BleuAir portable air compressor project review the promotional video below.

“As an essential in-case-of-emergency item, buying an air compressor for your home is usually not cost-effective due to its limited usage, bulky size and high price. And although smaller air compressors are available, they are typically designed to be kept in places where they can be plugged into a home power source. When it comes to portable outdoor use, the power supply limitations, and lack of portability exclude them from consideration.”

“BleuAir is designed to meet all your indoor and outdoor inflatable needs in one small yet powerful device. It has improved portability and ergonomics so that it can be easily held in one hand, and has been specially designed to eliminate power limitations. With BleuAir’s compatibility with 12V car power supply, you can truly inflate anything, anywhere, at any time. In addition, BleuAir also has an integrated water separator to output water-free air, further expanding its versatility for recreational use.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the portable air compressor, jump over to the official BleuAir crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

