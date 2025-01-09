Porsche Unleashes 480 PS 911 Carrera S

The Porsche 911 Carrera S has made its highly anticipated debut, filling the void between the standard 911 Carrera and the track-focused 911 Carrera GTS. At the heart of this exceptional sports car lies a formidable 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged boxer engine, which delivers an impressive 480 PS (353 kW) and 530 Nm of torque. This represents a significant 22 kW (30 PS) power increase compared to its predecessor, propelling the Carrera S from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.3 seconds and allowing it to reach a top speed of 308 km/h. The seamless power delivery and precise control are assisted by the advanced eight-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK), ensuring an unparalleled driving experience.

Enhanced Features and Customisation Options

The 911 Carrera S comes equipped with an impressive array of standard features, showcasing Porsche’s commitment to performance and luxury. The vehicle sits on staggered 20/21-inch Carrera S wheels, which provide optimal traction and handling. The sports exhaust system adds an auditory thrill, while the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) enhances cornering dynamics and stability. Borrowing from the 911 Carrera GTS, the braking system features eye-catching red brake callipers and larger discs, ensuring exceptional stopping power even under the most demanding conditions. For discerning drivers seeking the ultimate performance edge, optional upgrades such as the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system, PASM sports suspension with a 10-mm lower ride height, and rear-wheel steering are available. These enhancements work in harmony to deliver an agile, stable, and exhilarating driving experience that sets the Carrera S apart from its competitors.

Pricing and Availability

The Porsche 911 Carrera S is now available for order in both Coupé and Cabriolet body styles, with the option of rear-wheel drive. The pricing for this exceptional sports car varies depending on the specific configuration and optional features selected by the customer. Porsche offers a wide range of exclusive interior and exterior options, allowing buyers to create a truly bespoke driving experience that reflects their individual style and preferences. To obtain detailed pricing information and explore the available options, interested individuals are encouraged to contact their local Porsche dealership.

Specifications

Engine: The 911 Carrera S is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged six-cylinder boxer engine, which is renowned for its exceptional performance and efficiency.

Power Output: The engine delivers an impressive 480 PS (353 kW), providing ample power for thrilling acceleration and high-speed cruising.

Torque: With 530 Nm of torque available, the Carrera S offers instant response and strong pulling power across the rev range.

Transmission: The eight-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK) ensures lightning-fast gear changes and optimal power delivery.

Acceleration: The 911 Carrera S can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, showcasing its exceptional performance capabilities.

Top Speed: With a top speed of 308 km/h, the Carrera S is capable of delivering an exhilarating driving experience on both the road and the track.

Wheels: The vehicle sits on staggered 20/21-inch Carrera S wheels, which provide optimal traction and handling characteristics.

Brakes: The braking system features eye-catching red brake callipers and large 408 mm front discs and 380 mm rear discs for exceptional stopping power.

Interior: The interior of the 911 Carrera S is adorned with a luxurious black leather package, which can be further enhanced with optional extended leather and contrast stitching.

Lighting: The vehicle comes equipped with advanced Matrix LED headlights, with the option to upgrade to HD-Matrix LED technology for even greater illumination and visibility.

Optional Features: Customers can further enhance their 911 Carrera S with a range of optional features, including the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system, PASM sports suspension, rear-wheel steering, and the Sport Chrono package.

Summary

For automotive enthusiasts eager to discover more of Porsche’s groundbreaking innovations, the 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid presents an exciting glimpse into the future of hybrid performance. This innovative model combines the thrilling dynamics of the 911 with advanced hybrid technology, offering a unique blend of efficiency and exhilaration. Alternatively, those seeking the ultimate in speed and luxury may be drawn to the 911 Turbo models, which represent the pinnacle of Porsche’s engineering prowess. These high-performance vehicles deliver unparalleled acceleration, top speed, and refinement, making them the choice of discerning drivers who demand the very best.

Beyond the 911 range, Porsche’s extensive customisation options allow drivers to create a vehicle that truly reflects their individual style and preferences. From carefully crafted bespoke interiors to state-of-the-art driving technologies, Porsche offers a wealth of possibilities for personalisation. Whether you are a passionate track-day enthusiast seeking the ultimate in performance or a luxury car aficionado desiring the finest in comfort and refinement, Porsche’s diverse lineup has something to offer. With a rich heritage of automotive excellence and a relentless commitment to innovation, Porsche continues to set the standard for performance, luxury, and driving pleasure.

Source Porsche



