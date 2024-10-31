Audi A6 e-tron: New Entry-Level Models Offer Power & Efficiency

The Audi A6 e-tron entry-level models are set to transform the electric vehicle market by offering a perfect balance of power, efficiency, and affordability. These new models, which come in both Sportback and Avant body styles, are equipped with a single rear-mounted motor and an 83kWh battery, capable of delivering an impressive 326PS. This configuration enables the A6 Sportback e-tron to achieve an outstanding range of up to 382 miles on a single charge, while the A6 Avant e-tron features a range of up to 361 miles. With a top speed of 130mph and the ability to accelerate from 0-62mph in just 7.0 seconds, these entry-level models provide a compelling combination of performance and practicality, making them an attractive choice for consumers looking to switch to electric vehicles without compromising on driving experience or range.

Pricing and Availability

Audi has positioned the new entry-level A6 e-tron models competitively in the market, with prices starting at £62,500 for the Sportback version and £64,300 for the Avant. For customers who desire enhanced performance and the added stability of all-wheel-drive, the A6 e-tron quattro models are available from £75,000. To cater to individual preferences, all models come with a choice of Sport, S line, and Edition 1 specifications, allowing customers to personalize their vehicles according to their tastes and requirements. The order books for these new models will open in the UK on October 31, 2024, with deliveries expected to commence by the end of the first quarter of 2025, giving eager customers the opportunity to be among the first to own these groundbreaking electric vehicles.

Advanced Charging Capabilities

One of the standout features of the Audi A6 e-tron entry-level models is their advanced charging technology. These vehicles are equipped with a maximum charging capacity of 225 kW and an 800-volt electrical system, which enables rapid charging. When connected to a high-power charger, the A6 e-tron can recharge from 10-80% in just 21 minutes, significantly reducing downtime and making long-distance travel more convenient. For home charging, an AC station or home charger delivering up to 11 kW can fully charge the vehicle in eight hours, ensuring that owners can easily top up their batteries overnight or while at work, making the A6 e-tron a practical choice for everyday use.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Design

In addition to their impressive performance and charging capabilities, the Audi A6 e-tron entry-level models also boast a range of innovative technology and design features. The vehicles are equipped with Audi’s latest MMI touch response operating system, which includes a 10.1-inch upper display and an 8.6-inch lower display, providing intuitive access to infotainment, navigation, and vehicle settings. The A6 e-tron also features Audi’s virtual cockpit plus, a fully digital instrument cluster with a 12.3-inch display that offers a customizable and immersive driving experience.

On the exterior, the A6 e-tron showcases Audi’s signature design language, with a sleek and aerodynamic silhouette that not only enhances the vehicle’s visual appeal but also contributes to its impressive range and efficiency. The Sportback and Avant models feature distinctive rear designs, with the Sportback offering a coupe-like roofline and the Avant providing the practicality of an estate car without compromising on style.

Explore More from Audi

For people interested in exploring other options in Audi’s electric vehicle lineup, the German automaker offers a range of models that cater to various preferences and needs. The high-performance S6 e-tron is perfect for those who prioritize power and agility, while the versatile A6 e-tron quattro is ideal for customers who require the added stability and traction of all-wheel-drive. Across its entire electric vehicle range, Audi continues to push the boundaries of luxury, performance, and innovative technology, cementing its position as a leader in the premium electric vehicle market.

Source Audi



