Porsche Taycan Turbo goes for as spin with Alex Winter & Keanu Reeves(Video)

Porsche has released a new video of their Taycan Turbo featuring Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, the cars are driven on the California coast.

The video also features a Porsche 918 Spyder and a 911 GT3 RS, lets have a look at the video of the Taycan Turbo which has a 0 to 62 mph time of 3.2 seconds.

Racer and stunt driver Tanner Foust makes a guest appearance for the first stop in the film, giving Reeves and Winter the chance to experience the thrill of Launch Control in a Taycan Turbo. Next, the two accept the subsequent challenge set by Porsche factory driver, Patrick Long: a 3.2-kilometre hill climb up the Pacific Coast Highway following a 918 Spyder. The two complete their day of trials on the Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles track, where they attempt to beat the Taycan’s drift record. The challenges were performed under the supervision of professional drivers on closed courses.

You can find our more details about the Porsche Taycan Turbo and also the other models over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

