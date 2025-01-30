Porsche Taycan Shatters World Record on Ice!

The Porsche Taycan GTS has once again proven its prowess by setting a new Guinness World Record title for the longest continuous vehicle drift on ice by an electric vehicle. Achieved at the Porsche Arctic Center in Levi, Finland, the Taycan GTS completed an impressive 132 laps, covering 17.503 kilometers in just 46 minutes. This feat not only highlights the vehicle’s exceptional engineering but also its ability to perform under extreme conditions. The record-breaking drift showcases the Taycan GTS’s balanced performance, precise handling, and innovative all-wheel-drive system, making it a standout in the electric sports car market. The achievement demonstrates Porsche’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle technology while maintaining the brand’s signature performance and driving dynamics.

Performance and Innovation in Extreme Conditions

The record attempt was no easy feat, as the ice track’s condition deteriorated under the continuous load of the drifting vehicle. However, Porsche’s team adapted by switching to shorter spikes on the tires and taking advantage of colder nighttime temperatures. The Taycan GTS demonstrated its ability to maintain controlled oversteer using only throttle and steering inputs, a testament to its advanced chassis and engineering. This achievement not only exceeded the previous record of 14.809 kilometers but also solidified the Taycan GTS’s reputation as a high-performance electric vehicle capable of excelling in challenging environments. The success of this record attempt highlights the importance of adaptability and innovation in the face of adversity, as well as the potential for electric vehicles to deliver exceptional performance in even the most demanding conditions.

The Technology Behind the Record

The Porsche Taycan GTS’s record-breaking performance can be attributed to its innovative technology and advanced engineering. The vehicle features a 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus, which powers two electric motors, one on each axle, providing all-wheel drive capability. The Taycan GTS also features Porsche’s advanced Porsche 4D Chassis Control system, which continuously monitors and adjusts the suspension, brakes, and steering to optimize handling and stability. Additionally, the vehicle’s Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus system enhances agility and precision by distributing torque between the rear wheels as needed. These technologies, combined with the Taycan GTS’s low center of gravity and near-perfect weight distribution, enable it to deliver unparalleled performance and control, even on challenging surfaces like ice.

Pricing and Availability

The Porsche Taycan GTS is available for purchase through Porsche dealerships worldwide. Pricing for the Taycan GTS starts at approximately $134,200, though this may vary depending on optional features and regional taxes. Customers interested in experiencing the Taycan’s record-breaking performance firsthand can also explore Porsche’s driving experiences, such as the Porsche Arctic Center, where enthusiasts can test the vehicle’s capabilities in icy conditions. The Taycan GTS’s impressive performance and advanced technology make it an attractive option for those seeking a high-performance electric vehicle that combines luxury, innovation, and sustainability.

Specifications

Model: Porsche Taycan GTS

Porsche Taycan GTS Record: Longest continuous vehicle drift on ice by an electric vehicle

Longest continuous vehicle drift on ice by an electric vehicle Distance Covered: 17.503 kilometers (132 laps)

17.503 kilometers (132 laps) Time: 46 minutes

46 minutes Location: Porsche Arctic Center, Levi, Finland

Porsche Arctic Center, Levi, Finland Tire Type: Michelin tires with 1mm spikes

Michelin tires with 1mm spikes Drift Circle Diameter: 59 meters

59 meters Starting Price: $134,200

Summary

For those intrigued by Porsche’s innovative approach to electric mobility, the Taycan lineup offers a range of models catering to different preferences, from the sporty Taycan GTS to the versatile Taycan Cross Turismo. Additionally, Porsche’s commitment to sustainability and performance is evident in its other record-breaking achievements, such as the greatest altitude change by an electric car and the fastest speed driven in an enclosed building. Whether you’re an EV enthusiast or a performance car aficionado, Porsche continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the automotive world. As the industry continues to evolve, it will be exciting to see how Porsche further develops its electric vehicle technology and sets new benchmarks for performance and innovation.

