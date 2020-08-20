Porsche Taycan comes with Apple Music built in

Porsche has announced that their Porsche Taycan will now come with Apple Music built in, this will include a six months subscription to Apple Music.

It will also include three years of free streaming data for the service, the car now also comes with integration for Apple Music with the Porsche voice assistant.

From the touchscreen display in the Porsche Advanced Cockpit, Apple Music subscribers can stream over 60 million songs ad-free, thousands of curated playlists, and the Beats 1 global livestream with three-year complimentary in-car music streaming in the Taycan. This is the first-ever full integration of Apple Music in any vehicle.

“Porsche and Apple Music fit perfectly – we share common values, and the same relentless attitude to user experience, to quality engineering, to design, and to innovation,” says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “Together, we bring innovative digital entertainment technologies in our high-performance sports cars, starting with our fully electric Taycan.”

You can find out more details about this new collaboration between Porsche and Apple Music at the link below.

Source Porsche

