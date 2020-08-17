Porsche Panamera sets new lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife (Video)

The Porsche Panamera has set a new lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, the car managed a time of 7:29.81 minutes, this is the fastest time for ‘executive cars’.

In the video below we can see the Porsche Panamera in action on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, lets find out how it did.

“The enhancements made to the chassis and the powertrain of the new Panamera were always noticeable during this lap on what is recognised as the most demanding race track in the world,” says Kern. “In the Hatzenbach or also Bergwerk and Kesselchen sections in particular, the new setup of the electromechanical roll stabilisation system remains consistently effective and provides the Panamera with incredible stability in spite of the bumpy track surface. At the Schwedenkreuz, the car benefited from the improved lateral dynamics and the increased grip of the new Michelin sports tyres. I achieved cornering speeds there that I would not have believed possible with the Panamera.”

You can find out more information about the Porsche Panamera and its new record lap at the Nürburgring Nordschleife over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

