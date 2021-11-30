Porsche expands its custom color options with Paint to Sample

Porsche has announced that it is expanding its custom color options for its range of vehicles with new Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus options.

Porsche will now offer a range of cult classic colors for its range of cars and will have around 160 different shades to choose from.

The focus is on the availability of classic Porsche colours, recognisable from over the years. For especially individual requests, there is also the option of creating bespoke shades to customer specifications. “Unusual paint finishes have been familiar throughout the history of our brand and are an important differentiating feature,” says Alexander Fabig, Head of Individualisation and Classic. “With this offer, we are reviving cult-classic colours and expanding the extensive range of standard and special colours across all the model series by more than 160 shades.”

Porsche is not only expanding its colour range, but also restructuring it: Custom Colour has been renamed Paint to Sample. This category includes predefined colours that have already been technically approved by Porsche’s paint specialists. Examples include Maritime Blue, Rubystar and Mint Green. These colourful choices from the 1990s enjoy cult status among Porsche fans. In the past, they were offered on the 911 (Type 964). As part of Porsche’s enhanced individualisation strategy, the legendary paint shades are now celebrating a comeback. Thanks to Paint to Sample, current Porsche models can be painted in these eye-catching classics.

Source Porsche

