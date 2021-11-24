Bad Boys Porsche 911 Turbo(964) up for auction

What is more iconic than a 964 Porsche 911 Turbo? The Porsche 911 Turbo from the original Bad Boys movie from 1995.

The original Porsche 964 911 Turbo is up for auction, this is the same 3.6 litre 964 Turbo that was used in the original Bad Boys movies and driven by Will Smith.

The car can be seen in action in the video below from the original movie when it outruns a Cobra, the car is driven by Martin Lawrence in this scene.

The Porsche 964 911 Turbo is already a rare car as only 350 were released in the US market in 1994 and it being featured in the movie makes it even rarer.

Here are the details on the car:

Featured in Columbia Pictures’ 1995 Film “Bad Boys” starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence

1 of less than 350 produced for the US market in 1994

Final year for rear wheel drive in the Porsche 964 Turbo

Shown at the Porsche Experience in Atlanta, Georgia for 8 months in 2020

2017 1st place Amelia island werks reunion

2016 Jay Peak Concours d’Elegance 1st place and Zuffenhausen award

2015 French Lick Porsche Parade Restoration 1st place and Weissach award

2014 Pinehurst Concours d’Elegance 1st place winner

Red carpet appearance for “Bad Boys for Life” premier January 2020

French front plate that reads 447 DB 75, rear plate reads BAD BYS1

Restoration and Service Performed by Body Motion in New Jersey in 2006

Show preparation performed by Road Scholars in 2020

Turbocharged 3.6L 6-cylinder engine

5-speed manual transmission

VDO gauges

Air conditioning

Radio/Cassette player

Sunroof

Whale tail spoiler

Finished in Black with Black leather interior

4-Wheel disc brakes

Drilled rotors

5-spoke speedline aluminum wheels

34,396 miles

Owned by film director Michael Bay then sold to film producer Pat Sandstone

Purchased from Sandstone by the current owner in 2005

Sold to the Matthew Drendel collection in 2008

Purchased back from the Drendel collection in 2014 by the current owner

Porsche Certificate of authenticity

Movie Certificate of authenticity

You can find out more details about the original 911 Turbo from the 1995 Bad Boys movie over at the autionn website at the link below.

Source Mecum Auctions, Top Gear

