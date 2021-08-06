Porsche debuts 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25

Porsche has revealed a special edition racing car that has an extremely limited production run. The automaker will produce 30 of the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 racers developed by Porsche and Manthey for track days and circuit racing. The vehicle has a 3.8-liter flat-6 twin-turbo engine making 700 PS.

It’s based on the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport and uses a seven-speed PDK sending power to the rear wheels. Porsche says that in terms of technology and aerodynamics, the car bridges the gap between two 911 model generations. The vehicle is to celebrate the Porsche Motorsport and Manthey partnership that began 25 years ago and has resulted in numerous wins.

Lots of emphasis was put on aerodynamics and cooling for the racing car. It features a carbon fiber front lid that has been redesigned with two large vents separated by a center divider. It funnels hot air over the roof to the rear wing. The new cooling concept allowed Porsche to eliminate radiators in the wheel arches, improving airflow to the front brakes. Pricing on the racing car is unannounced.

