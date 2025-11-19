1,139 HP: The New Porsche Cayenne Electric is a Monster

The Porsche Cayenne Electric represents a groundbreaking evolution in the luxury SUV market, seamlessly blending the brand’s iconic DNA with innovative electric technology. This all-electric SUV features an impressive 850 kW (1,156 PS) of power, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in a mere 2.5 seconds. With a range of up to 642 kilometers, the Cayenne Electric showcases Porsche’s unwavering commitment to innovation and performance. Designed for versatility, this SUV excels in various driving scenarios, including on-road, off-road, and long-distance journeys, making it an appealing choice for drivers who seek both luxury and sustainability.

Performance Meets Innovation

The Cayenne Electric lineup comprises two distinct models: the Cayenne Electric and the Cayenne Turbo Electric. Both variants feature advanced all-wheel drive and Porsche Traction Management (ePTM) systems, ensuring superior handling and control in diverse driving conditions. The Turbo variant delivers an astonishing 850 kW (1,156 PS) of power when equipped with Launch Control, while the standard Cayenne Electric offers a still-impressive 300 kW (408 PS) in normal operation. Drawing inspiration from Formula E technology, these models also incorporate advanced energy recuperation capabilities, with up to 600 kW of regenerative braking power. This innovative feature enhances efficiency and sustainability without compromising the vehicle’s exceptional performance.

Pricing and Availability

The all-electric Porsche Cayenne models are now available for order, offering customers a wide range of customization options to cater to individual preferences. While pricing details may vary depending on the region, the Cayenne Electric is strategically positioned as a premium offering within the luxury SUV market. Customers have the opportunity to personalize their driving experience by selecting from a diverse array of exterior colors, wheel designs, and interior packages. This level of customization ensures that each Cayenne Electric reflects the unique style and requirements of its owner.

Advanced Features and Design

The Cayenne Electric introduces a wealth of innovative features that set it apart from its competitors. At the heart of its powertrain lies a newly developed 113 kWh high-voltage battery that incorporates advanced 800-volt technology, allowing ultra-fast charging capabilities. The SUV supports DC charging at up to 400 kW, allowing for a 10-80% charge in under 16 minutes, significantly reducing downtime during long-distance trips. Additionally, the Cayenne Electric offers an optional wireless inductive charging feature, providing added convenience for owners.

The exterior design of the Cayenne Electric is unmistakably Porsche, with sleek lines and aerodynamic enhancements that contribute to its impressive performance. With a drag coefficient of just 0.25 and active aerodynamics, the SUV optimizes range and stability, ensuring a smooth and efficient ride. Inside the cabin, the Cayenne Electric features the largest display area ever seen in a Porsche vehicle. The interior features a curved OLED panel, a fully digital instrument cluster, and an optional passenger display, creating an immersive and technologically advanced driving environment.

Specifications

Power: Up to 850 kW (1,156 PS) with Launch Control

Up to 850 kW (1,156 PS) with Launch Control Acceleration: 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds (Turbo variant)

0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds (Turbo variant) Range: Up to 642 km (WLTP)

Up to 642 km (WLTP) Charging: DC charging up to 400 kW; 10-80% in under 16 minutes

DC charging up to 400 kW; 10-80% in under 16 minutes Battery: 113 kWh high-voltage battery with double-sided cooling

113 kWh high-voltage battery with double-sided cooling Energy Recuperation: Up to 600 kW

Up to 600 kW Interior: Largest display area in a Porsche, OLED technology, AR head-up display

Largest display area in a Porsche, OLED technology, AR head-up display Customization: 13 exterior colors, 12 interior combinations, and more

Explore More

For those intrigued by the Cayenne Electric, Porsche’s broader lineup offers a range of additional options, including combustion-engine and hybrid models. The brand’s commitment to innovation extends beyond electric powertrains, encompassing advanced driver-assistance systems, sustainable materials, and motorsport-inspired technologies. Whether you are a performance enthusiast or a tech-savvy driver, Porsche continues to set new benchmarks in the automotive world, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in terms of performance, luxury, and sustainability.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, the Porsche Cayenne Electric represents a significant step forward in the realm of electric SUVs. By combining innovative technology with the brand’s renowned craftsmanship and performance pedigree, the Cayenne Electric offers a compelling proposition for those seeking a vehicle that seamlessly blends luxury, sustainability, and exhilarating driving dynamics.

