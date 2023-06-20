Porsche and Xbox for limited edition consoles

Porsche has teamed up with Microsoft and their Xbox and the two companies will be launching a range of limited-edition Xbox consoles. Porsche is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and it is launching some limited edition Xbox c0nsoles with Mcireosoft that feature Porsche livery.

There are a total of six limited edition Xboxb consoles and they come with liveries from the 911 GT1, the Porsche Hippi, Porsche Pink Pig, Porsche Salzburg, the Porsche Racing edition, and the Porsche 75th.

“Many people who end up being our most dedicated fans had their first encounter with Porsche through gaming,” says Robert Ader, Vice President Global Marketing at Porsche AG. “That’s why it plays a key role for us to stay relevant not just among current fans but among new generations, showcasing in the most awesome and engaging way what our brand has to offer.”

“Porsche is thrilled to team up with Xbox to design custom, limited-edition gaming consoles to continue inspiring gamers to dream – both virtually and in the real world,” said Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. “With over 30,000 motorsport victories to date, it wasn’t easy to select only six liveries, but we’ve chosen some of the most iconic ones that our fans will recognize from notable victories over the years.”

You can find out more details about these Porsche Xbox limited edition consoles over at Porsche at the link below, you will not be able to buy these consoles, instead, they will be given away as part of the 75th-anniversary celebration, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Porsche



