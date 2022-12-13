Porsche and Vodafone launch 5G hybrid mobile private network

Porsche and Vodafone Business have developed Europe’s first 5G hybrid mobile private network (MPN) at Nardò Technical Center (NTC), it is designed to be used in the development of technology for connected vehicles.

The technology can provide high-speed connections between vehicles and can be used for things like improving safety and more.

The proving ground in Southern Italy, which is owned by Porsche and operated by Porsche Engineering, now offers its customers a real-time communication network, which promises reduced delays, wider bandwidth, improved security and reliability, and faster deployment time. NTC thus further underlines its role as a leading technology partner for the integrated development and validation of intelligent and connected vehicles of the global automotive industry.

“At our proving ground in Nardò, we are committed to constantly push technologies to the next level—so our customers can successfully meet the increasing demands of future mobility,” says Peter Schäfer, CEO of Porsche Engineering and Chairman of the Shareholder Committee of the Nardò Technical Center. “With the new 5G network, NTC offers its customers now an even better infrastructure to develop and test intelligent, autonomous, and connected vehicles.”

You can find out more details about the new 5G hybrid mobile private network created by Porsche and Vodafone at the link below.

Source Porsche





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals