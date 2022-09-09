Porsche and Red Bull Formula 1 partnership not going ahead

Porsche has planned to enter Formula 1 with Red Bull, the two companies have been in discussion about a potential partnership.

Now Porsche has revealed that the talks between the two companies have come to an end and that they will not be entering into a partnership.

In the course of the last few months, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG and Red Bull GmbH have held talks on the possibility of Porsche’s entry into Formula 1. The two companies have now jointly come to the conclusion that these talks will no longer be continued.

The premise was always that a partnership would be based on an equal footing, which would include not only an engine partnership but also the team. This could not be achieved. With the finalised rule changes, the racing series nevertheless remains an attractive environment for Porsche, which will continue to be monitored.

Porsche had planned to enter Formula 1 in 2o26, whether or not they are planning on finding a new partner remains to be seen. Porsche said in its statement that Formula 1 is an ‘attractive environment for Porsche’, so we would not be surprised if they find another partner to enter Formula 1 with.

Source Porsche

