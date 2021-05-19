Porsche & Aimé Leon Dore redesign a 911 SC (Video)

Porsche has teamed up with New York fashion label Aimé Leon Dore to redesign a classic Porsche 911 SC.

The car is painted in the classic Porsche color Olive and it comes with Fuchs Wheels, Auxiliary lights on the bonnet and more, have a look at the video below.

ALD founder and Creative Director Teddy Santis is fulfilling a dream with the olive-coloured 911 SC: a very personal 911 based on his family’s roots and values. “The vision for this project was always to portray the Super Carrera with a completely different type of intimacy than the 964 but in a way that would feel equally impactful,” says Teddy Santis. “The design of the vehicle and the creative direction for the project both come from my childhood on the Greek islands and the unique beauty of things that get better with age and wear in that environment.”

Porsche & Aimé Leon Dore 2021

You can find out more information about the Porsche & Aimé Leon Dore redesigned 911 SC over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

