Porsche 911 Turbo S Active Aerodynamics down off on video

Porsche have released another video of their new 911 Turbo S and the latest one shows off the cars Active Aerodynamics.

The new 911 Turbo S is Porsche’s fastest 911 Turbo to date, the car comes with soe impressive performance, this includes a top speed of 205 miles per hour and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.7 seconds.

As with the predecessor models, the new 911 Turbo models are equipped with variable aerodynamics. With the newly developed and multi-stage adjustable variable front spoiler lip and extendable wing element, the system not only offers aerodynamic advantages that Porsche Active Aerodynamics improve driving stability, efficiency and driving performance.

The new 911 Turbos S comes with 650 PS which is about 641 horsepower and pricing start at £156,000.

Source Porsche / YouTube

