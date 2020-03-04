New Porsche 911 Turbo S shown off on video

The new Porsche 911 Turbo S was made official yesterday, this is Porsche’s fastest 911 Turbo to date and now they have released a video of the car in action.

The first 911 Turbo launched back in 1975 and we get to see a number of different versions of the car and the new one in this new video.

The 911 Turbo S comes with a massive 640 horsepower and it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.7 seconds, it also comes with a top speed of 205 miles per hour, if you want one it is going to cost around £156,000 in the UK.

Source Porsche

