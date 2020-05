Porsche recently announced their new 911 Targa, we have already seen a couple of videos of the car and now we get to have a look at it again in a new video.

The new 2020 Porsche 911 Targa comes with a six cylinder three litre boxer engine that produces 443 horsepower.



There are two models in the range, the Targa 4 and Targa 4S, the Targa 4 has a 0 to 62 time of 4.2 seconds and the Targa 4S a 0 to 62 time of 3.6 seconds. Pricing starts at £98,710.

Source Porsche / YouTube

