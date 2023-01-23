Porsche 911 Sport Classic being built (video)

Porsche unveiled their new Porsche 911 Sport Classic last year and now Porsche has released a video of the car being built.

The video gives us a look at all aspects of the build, including the interior, exterior, and more, lets’s find out how the car is built.

The new 911 Sport Classic is based on the 911 Turbo S, benefitting from its wide-body layout. Unlike the 911 Turbo models, the Sport Classic is available exclusively with a seven-speed manual transmission powering the rear wheels. Its engine, generating 543-hp and 442 lb.-ft. of torque, is the same 3.7-liter twin-turbo flat-six found in the 911 Turbo models with revised engine mapping to deliver output compatible with the manual transmission. That combination also makes this the most powerful 911 with a manual transmission currently available.

You can find out more details about the 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche





