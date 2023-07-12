Porsche 911 GT3 RS sets new recored at Road America

Porsche has announced that the Porsche 911 GT3 RS has set a new production car lap record at Road America, the car was driven by Porsche Cup North American veteran Dimitri Dimakos.

The lap time was two minutes and 13.8 seconds, which was faster than the previous record of 2 minutes and 15 seconds which was set by the 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, back in 20-

“The biggest thing is not necessarily the lap time, it is the ease at which the car can achieve that lap time and the confidence it inspires in the driver,” Dimakos said. “The car can be driven by someone who is a novice or intermediate level driver and still be very fast and comfortable to drive. The braking is nearly identical to what we run in the 911 GT3 Cup car. I was braking at exactly the same spot. No wiggling at all. The car stopped exactly straight, turned-in great.”

The sophisticated active aerodynamics and new Motorsport-based 4.0 liter, naturally aspirated, flat-six engine of the current generation 911 GT3 RS also made it over 4.5 seconds quicker than the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS at the same track. The privately owned production-spec road car – which had been delivered to the owner just weeks before – was aligned for the track by an authorized Porsche Center and fitted with optional, road-legal Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R N0 high performance road tires size 275/35 ZR 20 front and 335/30 ZR 21 rear, which are specifically developed and homologated for the 911 GT3 RS.

You can find out more information about the new Ropad America lap record that wwas set by the Porsche 911 GT3 RS over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche



