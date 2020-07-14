Porsche 911 GT2 RS gets 30 extra horsepower from 3D printed pistons

Porsche has been testing out its 3D printing technology on its engines, the company has produced some 3D printed pistons for its GT2 RS and it has managed to increase the power of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS by around 30 horsepower.

If you own a GT2 RS don’t worry, Porsche will not be releasing the car with updated pistons and more power, this is purely to test out the technology.

3D printing allows the pistons to be manufactured with a structure that is optimised for the loads acting on the pistons. As a result, the pistons from the advance development project weigh ten percent less than the forged series production pistons. They also have an integrated and closed cooling duct in the piston crown that could not have been produced by conventional methods. “Thanks to the new, lighter pistons, we can increase the engine speed, lower the temperature load on the pistons and optimise combustion,” explains Frank Ickinger from the advance drive development department at Porsche. “This makes it possible to get up to 30 PS more power from the 700 PS biturbo engine, while at the same time improving efficiency.”

Porsche will be using its 3D printing technology in its future vehicles, it will be interesting to see hiw the technology is used to build future cars.

Source Porsche, Top Gear

