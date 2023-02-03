Porsche 911 Dakar goes off road (Video)

The Porsche 911 Dakar was announced back in November of last year, the car is designed to be an offroad version of the 911.

We previously saw a video of the car in action and now we have another one, this one is from Top Gear and the car is tested out on sand and snow.

As standard, the engine comes with an eight-speed PDK and Porsche all-wheel drive. The standard equipment also includes rear-axle steering, the engine mounts from the 911 GT3, and PDCC anti-roll stabilisation. The interplay of all the components results in the 911 Dakar being just as dynamic on sand and loose surfaces as it is on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Maximum off-road performance is also ensured by two new driving modes, which can be selected using the rotary switch on the steering wheel. Rallye mode is ideal for loose, uneven surfaces and features rear-focused all-wheel drive. In Offroad mode the high clearance is activated automatically. This mode is designed for maximum traction on difficult terrain and on sand. Both of the new driving modes also feature the new Rallye Launch Control, which enables impressive acceleration on loose surfaces and allows wheel slippage of around 20 per cent.

You can find out more information about the new Porsche 911 Dakar over at Porsche’s website and over at the Top Gear website at the link below.

Source Top Gear





