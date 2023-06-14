Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe sold for $1.2 million

Some of our readers will remember the one-of-a-kind Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe that was made official last year, the car was created by Porsche using a 911 Carrera 996 from 1998.

Porsche took the car and give it a complete overhaul and a range of upgrades and it has recently been auctioned during their 75th-anniversary celebration, the car sold for an impressive $1.2 million.

The auction took place as part of the 75th anniversary celebration of Porsche Cars North America at the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta, USA. A total of 75 Porsche rarities were on offer at the Broad Arrow auction house during the event. Among the collectibles offered by private owners were a 904 Carrera GTS from 1964, a 962 from 1984 and a 911 SC “Safari” Rally from 1980.

One source of inspiration for the vehicle project was the 911 Sport Classic (997) launched in 2009. This special model, limited to 250 units, was not sold in the United States. Other features incorporated in the vehicle during its restoration came from the new 911 Sport Classic (992), which was still under wraps at the time, and included the Sport Gray Metallic exterior and the seat centre panels, which combine borrowings from both vehicles (braided leather in Pepita houndstooth look). With this one-off, Porsche Classic and the PCA achieved a similarly exciting vehicle concept and took it to the USA. At the same time, the model showed just what is possible as part of the new Porsche Classic “Sonderwunsch” programme.

You can find out more details about this one-off and unique Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe over at the Porsche website at the link below, we suspect it may end up being worth considerably more in the future.

Source Porsche



