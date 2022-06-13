Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America edition unveiled

Porsche has announced the launch of a new special edition version of the 911, the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America edition.

The Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America edition comes with some unique styling, the car comes with an Azure Blue paint job, some white alloy wheels, and some red accents, it features decals on the side with the ‘America’ wording.

The new 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America uses a twin-turbocharged three-litre flat-six engine to generate 353 kW (480 PS; [911-Carrera-GTS-Cabriolet]) and 570 Nm of torque. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) Sport is standard equipment, and lowers the ride height by 10 millimetres while adding helper springs to the rear axle. Sport Exhaust and the Sport Chrono Package are also both standard equipment. Rear axle steering and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) are available as added-cost options. The standard cast iron brake rotors measure 408 mm at the front with six-piston aluminum fixed calipers and 380 mm rotors at the rear with four-piston fixed aluminum calipers finished in Black. Further standard equipment includes Black leather interior, seat belts in Guards red as well as instrument dial and tachometer dial in White.

Aesthetic changes applied by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur make this a striking sports car both from a distance and up close. The colour Azureblue356 is inspired by the 1953 356 America Roadster and reserved for this special vehicle in the 2023 model year. Specially-finished RS Spyder Design Wheels are finished with the interior portion of the spokes in white, and the outermost flat surfaces in Silver with a Guards Red pinstripe along the edge of the rim. Along the doors, White decals with Guards Red accents read ‘America’ while the model designation on the rear features ‘911 Carrera’ in White and ‘GTS’ in Guards Red.

